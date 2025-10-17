SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,259,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after buying an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,990,000 after buying an additional 542,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,616,000 after buying an additional 523,107 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

