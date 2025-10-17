Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 49,593 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,593 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $721,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.60.

American Express Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $323.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.57. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $349.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

