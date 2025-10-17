TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.9% during the second quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.2% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $818.45 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $749.52 and its 200 day moving average is $766.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.