Master S Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,967 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Master S Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

NEE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

