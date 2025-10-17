Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

