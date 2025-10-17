Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 554 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in Netflix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,183.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,174.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

