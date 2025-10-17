Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

