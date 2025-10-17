Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7%

QCOM opened at $164.08 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

