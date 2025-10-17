First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 275 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,986,340. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

