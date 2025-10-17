Commons Capital LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $749.52 and a 200-day moving average of $766.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.12.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

