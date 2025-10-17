Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ITW opened at $246.75 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.86. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

