Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $342.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ELV opened at $348.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.90. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

