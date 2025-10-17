Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Lifted by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.6% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 29,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.5% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $599.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.71 and a 200 day moving average of $539.38. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

