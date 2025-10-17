Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

