Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Invests $170,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 168,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $241.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

