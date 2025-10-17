1,156 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PM stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

