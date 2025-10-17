SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.05. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $527,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,521,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

