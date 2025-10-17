United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $952.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.13.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $1,005.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $948.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

