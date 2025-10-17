Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,996 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7%

DIS opened at $109.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

