Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.94.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,977.22. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,515 shares of company stock valued at $65,362,451. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $330.25 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

