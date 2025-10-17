Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Walmart Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

