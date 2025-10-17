WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.17. The company has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

