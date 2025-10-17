S Bank Fund Management Ltd Sells 329 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

S Bank Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 128.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

