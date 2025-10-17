Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Increased by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $428.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 247.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average is $332.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

