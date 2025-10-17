Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $599.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.71 and a 200-day moving average of $539.38. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

