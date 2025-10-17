2,748 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 299,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,788 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

