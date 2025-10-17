Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 26,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

