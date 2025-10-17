Values First Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.73 and a 200-day moving average of $314.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $275.56 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.