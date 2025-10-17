Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.10.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

