Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $549.67 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $496.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.