Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,984 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $290.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

