Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $513,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,493,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 414,216 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of HIG opened at $123.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

