Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,386 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $418,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

