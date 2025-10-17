Nordea Investment Management AB Has $870.25 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,829,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461,178 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $870,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 381.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of WM opened at $212.99 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

