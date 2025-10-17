Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 5,257 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

