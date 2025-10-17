AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

T opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

