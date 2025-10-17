First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 66 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

ADBE opened at $329.23 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $327.50 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

