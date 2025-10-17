Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,296 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CMG opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

