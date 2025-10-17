Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 16.1% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 44.7% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.