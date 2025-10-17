Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $536.75 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $202.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

