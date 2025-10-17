Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $428.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

