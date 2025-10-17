Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 186 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $299,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $342.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $348.14 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

