Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.49 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

