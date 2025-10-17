Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

