Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

