Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $549.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $580.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

