Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

