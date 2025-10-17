Nordea Investment Management AB Has $459.84 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,542,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,838 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $459,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

