Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8,266.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after buying an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,454,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,773,000 after purchasing an additional 213,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,940,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 895,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,422,000 after buying an additional 91,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

