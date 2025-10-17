Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,823 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 168,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 47,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock worth $42,412,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $234.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $241.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

